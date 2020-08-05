BI Business Analyst

Kindly note that the prerequisites for this position are:

Knowledge and experience with the Kimball Methodology

Experience with creating logical models, source to target mappings and physical models for both data warehouses and cubes.

Please do not apply if you do not have the above-mentioned experience.

Role

The Group Finance Data Capability Business Intelligence Business Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the accurate understanding and interpretation of business needs, the transformation of these into a requirement specification, and the delivery of this solution to the business.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Delivery within agreed timeframes

Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements

Perform data analysis and design

Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data

Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts

Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery

Either build directly or oversee solution build

Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output

Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders

Personal effectiveness

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality

Communicates clearly and timeously

Problem solving aptitude

Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change

Aligns to ways of working and team culture

Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields

Relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services

Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology

Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, TeamFoundationServer

Has previously design a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and cubes

Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting

