BI Business Analyst

Kindly note that the prerequisites for this position are:
- Knowledge and experience with the Kimball Methodology
- Experience with creating logical models, source to target mappings and physical models for both data warehouses and cubes.
Please do not apply if you do not have the above-mentioned experience.
Role
The Group Finance Data Capability Business Intelligence Business Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the accurate understanding and interpretation of business needs, the transformation of these into a requirement specification, and the delivery of this solution to the business.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Delivery within agreed timeframes
- Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements
- Perform data analysis and design
- Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data
- Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts
- Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery
- Either build directly or oversee solution build
- Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output
- Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders
Personal effectiveness
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality
- Communicates clearly and timeously
- Problem solving aptitude
- Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change
- Aligns to ways of working and team culture
- Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies
Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields
- Relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services
- Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology
- Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, TeamFoundationServer
- Has previously design a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and cubes
- Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting