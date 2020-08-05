BI Business Analyst

Aug 5, 2020

Kindly note that the prerequisites for this position are:

  • Knowledge and experience with the Kimball Methodology
  • Experience with creating logical models, source to target mappings and physical models for both data warehouses and cubes.

Please do not apply if you do not have the above-mentioned experience.

Role 

The Group Finance Data Capability Business Intelligence Business Analyst is a well-rounded and skilled individual who is accountable for the accurate understanding and interpretation of business needs, the transformation of these into a requirement specification, and the delivery of this solution to the business. 

Tasks and Responsibilities 

  • Delivery within agreed timeframes 
  • Accountable for gathering and documenting data and reporting requirements 
  • Perform data analysis and design 
  • Independently or collaboratively specify, map and model data
  • Produce clear and comprehensive delivery artefacts 
  • Design proof of concept and support developers during build to ensure delivery 
  • Either build directly or oversee solution build 
  • Either test directly or oversee testing phases and quality assure final output 
  • Facilitate implementation and delivery to stakeholders 

Personal effectiveness 

  • Accountable for service delivery through own efforts 
  • Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality 
  • Communicates clearly and timeously 
  • Problem solving aptitude 
  • Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries 
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines 
  • Willing and able to learn quickly and able to handle change 
  • Aligns to ways of working and team culture 
  • Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and other project methodologies 

Requirements 

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology or related fields 
  • Relevant analytical and BI experience in Financial Services 
  • Data Modelling using the Kimball methodology 
  • Proficient in SQL, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power Pivot, Power Query, TeamFoundationServer 
  • Has previously design a fully-fledged BI Implementation with logical model, source to target and physical model for both data warehouses and cubes 
  • Advantageous: experience in Human Capital, Actuarial and/or Financial reporting 

Learn more/Apply for this position