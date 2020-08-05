Intermediate .Net Developer

Job Advert Summary

Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer, is embarking on a Digital Transformation programme. As the senior developer, you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in development and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. As the senior developer, you will be responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

