Software Engineering Team Lead – Merchant Tools

Ref no: CH588Our client in the online retail industry, is looking or a highly talented Engineering Team Lead (Merchant Tools) to join our team in Cape Town or Johannesburg.About the company:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won't be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn't happen only during work hours…You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we're looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.The position reports to the Engineering Director – Business SystemsYour responsibilities will include:

We are looking for an experienced software development team lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team. As the development lead you will lead a co-located group of developers and testers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale e-commerce platform development, have experience building RESTful web applications and an appreciation of the technical challenges developers face.

You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.

This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on the company’s ambitious development roadmap.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code.

The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

Post graduate degree preferred

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)

Solid Web and Front-end Development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems

Technical Skills and Knowledge:

Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team

Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform

A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc

Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms

Experience with building Restful API web service

The Environment:

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

