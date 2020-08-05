UX Designer

Our Client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting their customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Their aim is to provide multiple, convenient and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all their customer expectations.The ideal candidate will play a critical role in creating and shaping digital solutions for their customers as well as their internal teams, as part of the continued growth of our ecommerce channel and digital transformation within the business.Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role:? Lead UX projects working closely with the Product Owners to define and drive user requirements and solve complex problems? Design mockups, wireframes, user flows, prototypes, and other UX artifacts for web, mobile and tablet? Work closely with the UI Designer & Frontend Team to deliver & review frontend interfaces? Conduct video and analytics analysis and identify challenges impacting conversion & UX? Conduct formal and informal user testing and interviews based on the needs of the project? Document UX guidelines in the UX and UI Style Guide, working closely with the UI designer? Champion UX within the Agile planning process, and ensure that the best solutions are delivered, even in the face of technical constraints? Stay up-to-date with the latest digital and mobile design best practices and UX trends as well as educate others within the business on the benefits of UXA little about who you are:• Matric with relevant certification is essential• More than 3 years’ experience working in UX design in a mid / senior role• Experience designing mobile and responsive interfaces is a must• Ecommerce experience is essential• Experience creating prototypes and wireframes with tools such as Balsamiq / Invision / XD or similar• Experience conducting user research and producing relevant artifacts• Experience or familiarity with Agile methodologies and JiraBenefits• Flexible benefits to structure your own package• Creative agile work environment• Flexible working hours• Café and lounge area• Staff restaurant with a variety of healthy meal options

Learn more/Apply for this position