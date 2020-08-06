Business Intelligence Analyst

Purpose Statement
- Enhance the decision-making of management through the extraction and use of data to develop appropriate analyses of client behaviour and business trends, providing real insight and perspective by creating and utilising reports as well as making recommendations and proposals.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering – Electrical/Electronic or Information Technology – Computer Science
Experience
Minimum:
- 3+ years’ experience in an Analysis role within a credit environment
- Sound exposure and understanding of the Credit life cycle or parts thereof (e.g. Granting, Credit Book or Recoveries)
- SQL experience (intermediate to advanced level)
- Excel experience (intermediate to advanced level)
- Qlikview and or PowerBI experience (advantage)
Competencies
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.