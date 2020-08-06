Intermediate Software Developer – C#/.Net

We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The developer will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies. Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner will be required, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality. The person will either be based at Saratoga or at client offices.

Qualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diplom

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills

Essential

– 2-5 years hands on development experience

– C# / .Net experience essential

– Microsoft SQL Server experience

Advantageous

– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

– Entity Framework

– Git Source Control

– Agile & Test Driven Development experience

– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

– Scrum master certification or experience running a scrum team

– Financial industry exposure

Attributes

– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Attention to detail

– People management skills

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

