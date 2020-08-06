Intermediate Software Developer – C#/.Net

We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The developer will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies. Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner will be required, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality. The person will either be based at Saratoga or at client offices.
Qualifications
– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diplom
– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
– Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills
Essential
– 2-5 years hands on development experience
– C# / .Net experience essential
– Microsoft SQL Server experience
Advantageous
– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)
– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)
– Entity Framework
– Git Source Control
– Agile & Test Driven Development experience
– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience
– Scrum master certification or experience running a scrum team
– Financial industry exposure
Attributes
– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
– Ability to pick up new technologies easily
– Attention to detail
– People management skills
– Analytical as well as strong development skills
– Delivery focused
– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
– Responsive to change
– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable