ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy the challenge of resolving complex technical problems, then your expertise and strong Linux ability as a Senior DevOps Engineer is sought a dynamic provider of Tech Applications. MUST-HAVE skills include: Python, Postgres, Elasticsearch, Redis & Autoscaling groups in cloud. You must also be Cape Town based and have 10+ years Linux experience, be able to setup cloud environments – AWS, Google Compute Cloud / Azure, have a deep understanding of Networking and IT Security and experience developing & executing extensive Ansible playbooks. REQUIREMENTS: 10+ Years’ Linux and working with Linux systems.

Solid experience setting up cloud environments AWS, Google Compute Cloud or Azure (AWS preferable).

Thorough understanding of Networking.

Experience with the development and execution of extensive Ansible playbooks.

Understand IT Security (Certificates, VPNs, Firewalling, etc).

Containerization (Docker) and virtualisation (VMWare or equivalent).

Powerful deep technical problem-solving skills and ability to deploy these in responsible way in production environment.

Quick learner and ability to research solutions (Google). MUST-HAVEs: Python

Postgres

Elasticsearch

Redis

Autoscaling groups in cloud