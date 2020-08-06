Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

Aug 6, 2020

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:

  • Act as the mentor to less experienced developers
  • Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect
  • Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored
  • Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture
  • Take part in reviews of other developer’s code

The ideal candidate will have/be:

  • Excellent understanding of good software design principles
  • Strong Experience with C# and .Net Framework
  • ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI
  • Object- Relational Mapping (ORM) tools e.g. Entity Framework, NHibernate, Linq to SQL
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript
  • SQL
  • Some experience with Knockout.js/Angular.js
  • .Net core exposure
  • Some Azure/DevOps experience

You will be joining a company who strongly believes in the development of their employees and you will be rewarded with a great benefits package:

* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)

* Regular salary reviews

* Flexible working

* Training Support Scheme

