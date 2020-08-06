Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:

Act as the mentor to less experienced developers

Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect

Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored

Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture

Take part in reviews of other developer’s code

The ideal candidate will have/be:

Excellent understanding of good software design principles

Strong Experience with C# and .Net Framework

ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI

Object- Relational Mapping (ORM) tools e.g. Entity Framework, NHibernate, Linq to SQL

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

SQL

Some experience with Knockout.js/Angular.js

.Net core exposure

Some Azure/DevOps experience

You will be joining a company who strongly believes in the development of their employees and you will be rewarded with a great benefits package:

* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)

* Regular salary reviews

* Flexible working

* Training Support Scheme

Learn more/Apply for this position