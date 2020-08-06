Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:
- Act as the mentor to less experienced developers
- Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect
- Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored
- Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture
- Take part in reviews of other developer’s code
The ideal candidate will have/be:
- Excellent understanding of good software design principles
- Strong Experience with C# and .Net Framework
- ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI
- Object- Relational Mapping (ORM) tools e.g. Entity Framework, NHibernate, Linq to SQL
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- SQL
- Some experience with Knockout.js/Angular.js
- .Net core exposure
- Some Azure/DevOps experience
You will be joining a company who strongly believes in the development of their employees and you will be rewarded with a great benefits package:
* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)
* Regular salary reviews
* Flexible working
* Training Support Scheme