Software Engineer (Frontend, JavaScript, Customer Facing)

Our client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented Software Development Engineer (JavaScript, Customer-Facing) to join their team in Cape Town.Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer! The client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won't be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. Reporting to the Engineering Manager Your responsibilities will include:

Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability, and testable code.

Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site.

The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing code.

Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications.

Attributes required:

You have a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer.

You are a passionate skilled JavaScript engineer, and will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer facing mobile and desktop websites.

You have thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML & CSS ,web architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.

You have a desire to help design, develop and refine new features, brainstorm new ideas and concepts as well as locate and resolve bugs and crashes

You must be comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.

You have a minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Front-end developer writing code.

You are very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch and understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques.

You appreciate and understand object-oriented programming concepts and have solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks such as Angular JS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.

You have a good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS’

You have experience using a source control solution such as Git

Nice to have experience:

Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!

Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Experience with Google Maps & Firebase.

Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass.

Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree.

Minimum 5 years of experience.

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ:

is respectful but forthright

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts

thinks like an owner of the business

is smart, has integrity and is hard working

