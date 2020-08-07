Business Analyst with UX

This international company are looking for a Business Analyst with UX Background to join their growing product design team. You will have the opportunity to work on a number of projects and be part of a company which is distributing the world of data management.

Role & Responsibilities

Facilitate and deliver documentation

Collaborate with designers and developers

Define effective processes

Skills & Qualifications

2+ years experience working with SaaS or UX

Strong communication skills, verbal and written

Strong experience as a Business Analyst

Benefits

Medical Aid

Pension

Internet

To find out more about this role contact me on (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position