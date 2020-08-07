Business Analyst with UX

This international company are looking for a Business Analyst with UX Background to join their growing product design team. You will have the opportunity to work on a number of projects and be part of a company which is distributing the world of data management.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Facilitate and deliver documentation
  • Collaborate with designers and developers
  • Define effective processes

Skills & Qualifications

  • 2+ years experience working with SaaS or UX
  • Strong communication skills, verbal and written
  • Strong experience as a Business Analyst

Benefits

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Internet

To find out more about this role contact me on (email address)

