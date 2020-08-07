IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for performing onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repairs in an organisation.

Responsible for troubleshooting and repairs of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation.

Performing LAN installations, upgrades and repairs.

Maintaining a spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.

Preparing progress reports for all work performed.

Qualifications:

CompTIAÂ A+.

CompTIAÂ N+Â beneficial.

Skills / Experience:

4+ years relevant work experience.

Experience working with Windows and Windows server hardware.

Experience working with Windows Operating Systems on laptops and server levels.

Active Directory experience.

An understanding of MS Exchange.

Network configuration experience and understanding.Â

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

