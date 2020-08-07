Java developer

Software company based in Cape Town is looking to hire Java Developers.You will be required to to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product.Apply now….Education:

Diploma or Degreen in IT

Experience:

More than 5 years Java development

DB2

Spring

JPA /Hibernate

JAXB and XML Schema

Maven

SoapUI

Design patterns

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques

Ability to collaborate on a common (UML) design model

Job Output:

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail.

Do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Use of source control applications (preferably Subversion)

Create unit and integrated system tests.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za

