Junior C# Developer

Aug 7, 2020

Junior C# Developer (12 Month contract)Key Competencies and Qualifications:

  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline driven
  • 2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL server
  • 2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft C#
  • Experience in the following technologies
    • ASP.Net
    • Web services / WCF
    • Windows Forms / WPF
    • Windows Mobile Development
    • Rest APIs
    • MVC
    • HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap
    • JavaScript / jQuery
  • Good admin skills and attention to detail is a must.
  • Matric
  • BTech degree or diploma
  • ± 3 years’ experience

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse, design and develop complex systems
  • Understand system functionality
  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
  • Construct and implement programs
  • Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications
  • Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
  • Be responsible for quality code walk through
  • Work as part of a team

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position