Junior C# Developer (12 Month contract)Key Competencies and Qualifications:

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL server

2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft C#

Experience in the following technologies ASP.Net Web services / WCF Windows Forms / WPF Windows Mobile Development Rest APIs MVC HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap JavaScript / jQuery

Good admin skills and attention to detail is a must.

Matric

BTech degree or diploma

± 3 years’ experience

Responsibilities:

Analyse, design and develop complex systems

Understand system functionality

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems

Construct and implement programs

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Be responsible for quality code walk through

Work as part of a team

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)

