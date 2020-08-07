Junior C# Developer (12 Month contract)Key Competencies and Qualifications:
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
- Ability to work within a team
- Effective planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline driven
- 2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft SQL server
- 2-3 years’ experience in Microsoft C#
- Experience in the following technologies
- ASP.Net
- Web services / WCF
- Windows Forms / WPF
- Windows Mobile Development
- Rest APIs
- MVC
- HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap
- JavaScript / jQuery
- Good admin skills and attention to detail is a must.
- Matric
- BTech degree or diploma
- ± 3 years’ experience
Responsibilities:
- Analyse, design and develop complex systems
- Understand system functionality
- Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control
- Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems
- Construct and implement programs
- Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications
- Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
- Be responsible for quality code walk through
- Work as part of a team
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful