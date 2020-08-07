Senior Test Analyst

Purpose of the Job

To perform testing activities for implementation of successful business solutions, defect fixes, functional testing, system enhancements, new applications testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.

Job Objectives

1: To manage test planning and analysis:

Develop, modify, and ensure that software testing plans are executed

Provide accurate and precise estimates for assigned task duration, along with confidence levels and foreseeable dependencies.

Initiate test planning activities

Represent the customer in understanding how they use the system and including the most relevant end to end user scenarios in test plans and automation.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review:

Identify what to test by translating process models, functional- and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases.

Identify and document key test scenarios.

Identify and document alternate test variants and negative scenarios.

Document the test cases.

Test prerequisites compilation

Identify and obtain required test resources (data, scenarios, tools) for the internal and external

Identify the required test environment.

Ensure test environment setup, e.g. test server access and test logins.

Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

Test execution, recording and defect logging:

Follow the written test case/ specification.

Execute alternate test variants and negative scenarios.

Record test results.

Compare actual results against expected results.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy:

Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.

Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities.

Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations. Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Support improvement of testing process and initiatives.

Test status updates and reporting:

Provide feedback to the development team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.

Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre-production (testing environments).

Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.

Prepare and maintain test tracking reports.

Test closure activities:

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested, deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, eg maintenance or support teams.

Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learnt.

Ensure scripts are added to the TCoE script library

Qualifications

Formal Education Grade 12

Formal software testing training (e.g. ISTQB, ISEB)

Experience

4-6 years Manual testing experience

2-3 years SQL experience

2-3 years Testing in a retail

Knowledge and Skills

4-6 years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.

Preparation of testing documents and performing internal testing.

Preparation of Data templates for various objects.

Integration testing with other related modules.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

2-4 years Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

2-4 years Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements

Policy

