Android Developer

We are looking for an Android Developer who will be responsible for the development and maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices. The primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services.Responsibilities will include:

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code;

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code;

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application;

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs;

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization.

Requirements:

Relevant and completed qualification;

Minimum 1-year solid android development experience.

