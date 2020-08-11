Application Specialist IT

Aug 11, 2020

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • IT-related Diploma / Degree

Experience:

  • 5 years within an IT support management position
  • 5 years’ experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry – desirable

Job objectives:To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility:

  • Monitor and control allocated human and material resources
  • Manage re-active tasks
  • Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment
  • Managing Third-Party software releases
  • Software configuration
  • Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project
  • Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines
  • Provide back-up to relevant managers

