Application Specialist IT

Qualifications

Matric

IT-related Diploma / Degree

Experience:

5 years within an IT support management position

5 years’ experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry – desirable

Job objectives:To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility:

Monitor and control allocated human and material resources

Manage re-active tasks

Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment

Managing Third-Party software releases

Software configuration

Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project

Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines

Provide back-up to relevant managers

Learn more/Apply for this position