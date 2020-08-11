Application Specialist IT

Qualifications
- Matric
- IT-related Diploma / Degree
Experience:
- 5 years within an IT support management position
- 5 years’ experience in a Retail / Wholesale industry – desirable
Job objectives:To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility:
- Monitor and control allocated human and material resources
- Manage re-active tasks
- Planning, managing and controlling tactical projects within the specified environment
- Managing Third-Party software releases
- Software configuration
- Manage project dependencies, team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project
- Co-ordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines
- Provide back-up to relevant managers