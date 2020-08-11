Developer – Back-End (.NET)

Developer – Back-End (.Net) (Parvana)About the Client:

In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.

Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Responsibilities:

Writing clean, testable code using .Net programming languages.

Developing technical specifications and architecture.

Testing and debugging various .Net applications.

Supporting junior developersâ€™ work.

Documenting development and operational procedures.

Skills / Experience:

7 yearsâ€™ relevant software development experience.

C# / .Net core.

Azure Service bus / AMPQ messaging.

Akka.Net.

Asp.Net core (API only).

Azure Cosmos DB.

Must be proficient in distributed clustering networks (state management over multiple nodes etc.).

Event sourced programming (using CQRS).

