We need a Mobile Tester to join our team. Someone with both iOS and Android Testing experience. Ideally someone with Automation experience, but if you only have Automation knowledge, and a passion to further explore and grow in that direction, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements: Relevant IT QualificationInitial short-term contractThis will initially be a remote opportunity; once the team can return to the office you will be required to be based in Cape TownLevel: Strong intermediate – Senior

Mobile Testing experience is a must (iOS and Android)

Automation experience or knowledge (or the want to grow as an Automation tester)

‘Technical’ Testing

Work with the team to Interpret and implement quality assurance standards for the context of the project

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Experience with some of the following: Integration Testing, API Testing, Functional Testing, REST, HTTP, Computer Security Awareness, Appium, JIRA, Device Testing, Performance Testing, SQL, SOAPUI, Security Testing Tools, Code Analysis Tools

