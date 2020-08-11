We need a Mobile Tester to join our team. Someone with both iOS and Android Testing experience. Ideally someone with Automation experience, but if you only have Automation knowledge, and a passion to further explore and grow in that direction, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements: Relevant IT QualificationInitial short-term contractThis will initially be a remote opportunity; once the team can return to the office you will be required to be based in Cape TownLevel: Strong intermediate – Senior
- Mobile Testing experience is a must (iOS and Android)
- Automation experience or knowledge (or the want to grow as an Automation tester)
- ‘Technical’ Testing
- Work with the team to Interpret and implement quality assurance standards for the context of the project
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment
- Experience with some of the following: Integration Testing, API Testing, Functional Testing, REST, HTTP, Computer Security Awareness, Appium, JIRA, Device Testing, Performance Testing, SQL, SOAPUI, Security Testing Tools, Code Analysis Tools