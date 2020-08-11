Senior Backend Developer

Aug 11, 2020

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and maintain appropriately scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server
  • Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.
  • Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking and resolution
  • Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements
  • Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms
  • Deliver a robust, testable, repeatable framework of jobs and scripts for migrating data and producing reconciliation reports to confirm success or failure.

Requirements:

  • 7 Years plus experiencein a data environment and development framework
  • SSIS Experience
  • Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage.
  • C# development and the .net framework knowledge
  • Minimum 7+ years of practical experience with SQL Server
  • Exposure to big data
  • Exposure to web frameworks would be advantageous

