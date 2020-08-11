Senior Backend Developer

Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and maintain appropriately scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server
- Manage MS SQL Server database environments that support data migration and backups and recoveries in test environments.
- Provide support for solutions, including analysis, issue tracking and resolution
- Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements
- Identify and solve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server and database platforms
- Ensure design and development take into account all aspects of requirements
- Deliver a robust, testable, repeatable framework of jobs and scripts for migrating data and producing reconciliation reports to confirm success or failure.
Requirements:
- 7 Years plus experiencein a data environment and development framework
- SSIS Experience
- Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage.
- C# development and the .net framework knowledge
- Minimum 7+ years of practical experience with SQL Server
- Exposure to big data
- Exposure to web frameworks would be advantageous