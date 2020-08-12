Application Specialist

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant and is currently looking for an Application Specialist to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Knowledge of retail industry is highly beneficial.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– National Diploma at a University of technology or University Degree.

Skills and Experience Required:

– 5 years within an IT support management position

– 5 years experience in a Retail / Wholesaler industry – desirable.

– 5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology

– 5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation

– 3 years Exposure to vendor management

– Change management

Learn more/Apply for this position