Business Analyst

Qualifications

3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)

2 Year FTI Diploma

Experience:

3- 5 years SAP HR experience

3 -5 years Retail Industry experience

2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous

2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Job objectives:To understand the current business environment:

Analyse and understand the current business environment

Analyse and understand the current business strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements:

Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:

Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions

Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

To deliver the required solution:

Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation

Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user

Review technical solutions and As-Is business processes against business requirement specification

Documenting and evaluating required data and information

Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing

Understand, document and escalate project risks

Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

To train business users:

Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

To continuously support the business environment:

Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream:

Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities

Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BA’s in BA tools and processes

Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives

Prioritise business requests

Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Knowledge & Skills:

3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes

Aris Modelling

Business Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

