Business Analyst – SAP HR

Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.

Job Objectives

1. To understand the current business environment: Analyse and understand the current business environment Analyse and understand the current business strategies Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

2.To identify and understand business requirements: Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

3. To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements: Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

4. To deliver the required solution: Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user Review technical solutions and As-Is business processes against business requirement specification Documenting and evaluating required data and information Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing Understand, document and escalate project risks Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

5. To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

6. To continuously support the business environment: Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

7. To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream: Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BA’s in BA tools and processes Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives Prioritise business requests Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Qualifications

3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)

2 Year FTI Diploma

Experience

3- 5 years SAP HR experience

3 -5 years Retail Industry experience

2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous

2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes

Aris Modelling Business Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

