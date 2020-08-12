.NET Core / React Developer – Remote

Job Type: .NET Core / React Developer

Location: Cape Town (Remote!)

Are you someone that has exposure to both .NET and React? If you are then I have an opportunity that will allow you to use both technologies at a high level – working on products that will diversify clients in multiple sectors from their competitors.

This company is in the exciting crypto currency space – whilst also being a player in sub industries

As an .NET Core / React Developer

Develop software and applications using .NET and React.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design and understand requirements based of client / industry changes

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET 4.5+

C#

React (Essential)

SQL

MVC

API

The position offers :

No dress code

Flexible working hours

Remote working

Incentives!

