.NET Core / React Developer – Remote

Aug 12, 2020

Job Type: .NET Core / React Developer

Location: Cape Town (Remote!)

Are you someone that has exposure to both .NET and React? If you are then I have an opportunity that will allow you to use both technologies at a high level – working on products that will diversify clients in multiple sectors from their competitors.

This company is in the exciting crypto currency space – whilst also being a player in sub industries

As an .NET Core / React Developer

  • Develop software and applications using .NET and React.
  • Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Design and understand requirements based of client / industry changes
  • Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET 4.5+
  • C#
  • React (Essential)
  • SQL
  • MVC
  • API

The position offers :

  • No dress code
  • Flexible working hours
  • Remote working
  • Incentives!

This is an chance to enhance your career

