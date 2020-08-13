Business Analyst – SAP HR

Aug 13, 2020

Qualifications

  • 3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)
  • 2 Year FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • 3- 5 years SAP HR experience
  • 3 -5 years Retail Industry experience
  • 2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous
  • 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Job objectives:To understand the current business environment:

  • Analyse and understand the current business environment
  • Analyse and understand the current business strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

