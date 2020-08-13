My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
Tasks
– Design, develop, and test to produce high quality web applications
– Production support
– Research and prototyping
Qualifications and experience
– Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a development role
– Good working knowledge of the internet
– Must understand how browsers work
– Must understand and be able to apply web security best practices
– HTML5 and CSS3
– JavaScript / TypeScript
– Angular 4 or later required
– React.js advantageous
– Responsive design
– Good time management skills
– Ability to work under pressure at times
– Good team player
– Good communication skills
– Motivated