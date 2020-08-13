Front End Developer

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

– Design, develop, and test to produce high quality web applications

– Production support

– Research and prototyping

Qualifications and experience

– Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a development role

– Good working knowledge of the internet

– Must understand how browsers work

– Must understand and be able to apply web security best practices

– HTML5 and CSS3

– JavaScript / TypeScript

– Angular 4 or later required

– React.js advantageous

– Responsive design

– Good time management skills

– Ability to work under pressure at times

– Good team player

– Good communication skills

– Motivated

