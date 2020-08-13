ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced Consultancy in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a self-driven Information Security Manager to ensure all the Groups’ security-related services are functional to all sites while conducting regular internal compliance checks ensuring PCI, GDPR Compliance and all IT Security regulations are achieved and maintained. You will require at least 5 years’ in a similar role, be able to drive IT Security projects from initiation to completion, manage budgetary costs with proven experience maintaining Firewall systems and distributed Patch Management systems, Enterprise-controlled AV Systems & Vulnerability Scanning products. DUTIES: Lead and manage the Group wide IT projects required to achieve and maintain PCI DSS and GDPR compliance.

Maintain information security standards and procedures in compliance with agreed company information security and risk management policies, standards and guidelines.

Help the business in participating in the security processes (application assessments, product certification, connectivity to the intranet and internet).

Report on defined IT/ Business privacy and security metrics.

Participate in business continuity planning, testing, and implementation.

Participate in business continuity and disaster recovery planning, providing security, availability, integrity and confidentiality.

Ensure that contingency and/or continuity information technology services remain compliant with policy and regulatory requirements.

Ensure that regular vulnerability scans are performed, scan results are highlighted, reports are generated on the scans and remedial action is ensured where deviations are identified.

Coordinate and perform internal PCI audits of all sites and liaise with the external PCI auditor to ensure that the company is always compliant.

Advise senior management in security issues, proactive measures and budgetary information.

Other duties consistent with the position. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT Security qualification or equivalent. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 years’ work experience in a similar role of IT Security Management, preferably in a global company.

Driving IT Security Projects to completion.

Providing budgetary costing and best option.

Proven experience working with and maintaining Firewall systems within compliance regulations.

Proven experience in distributed Patch Management systems, Enterprise-controlled AV systems and Vulnerability Scanning products. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Superb planning and organisational skills.

Well-developed problem-solving skills.

Strong proficiency in English language (written and verbal). While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.