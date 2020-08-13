Junior Marketing Data Analyst

Are you passionate about digital marketing, have statistical skills with the ability to crunch numbers and interpret data? The successful candidate will possess the ability to think and learn on their feet and operate at a nippy pace. Joining a leading Tax, Law and Accounting Practice, you will support the IT & marketing team. Training will be provided as needed on software and protocols, but the successful candidate will be someone that already has a basic understanding to analyse and report on datasets and is comfortable managing databases through Google Datastudio and Analytics.

The candidate must be able to improvise, research and figure out solutions and be passionate about their own technical development. This is an ideal opportunity for a young person willing to learn, grow and gain further employment experience in a blend of Digital Marketing and Data Analysis.

Candidates with experienced in Google Data Studio, Google Analytics, Microsoft Power BI and/or similar tools is preferable.

Duties and responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following:

– Keep detailed client lists and databases up to date.

– Data consolidation such as compiling and distributing of advertising and statistical information (budget spreadsheets and marketing reports – using Google Datastudio and Analytics).

– Marketing administration, such as tracking and actioning payments for marketing campaigns, filing invoices, indexing marketing materials and keeping marketing/costing reports up to date.

– Ad hoc instructions and tasks from marketing manager.

– Coordinating and relaying business unit/team reporting needs with marketing manager.

– Analyse and report on datasets, providing actionable insights for the Digital Marketing team.

– Managing social media communities and campaigns.

Responsibilities:

– Database Management

– Reporting on Campaigns

– New business leads tracking

– Assist with marketing research

– Data Analytics

– Assist coordinating projects

– Follow instructions meticulously where provided and aim to exceed stated expectations

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, send us your CV and a detailed cover note to Rebecca Minnie, stating why you would be suitable for this role to:

digital talent @ tax consulting .co .za (please note there should be no spaces in the address provided).

Candidates who do not comply with the minimum requirements will not be considered and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Should you not hear from us within 21 working days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

