Microsoft BI Developer

Aug 13, 2020

6 month contract (initially)

Microsoft Intermediate BI Developer

Job Responsibilities:

We are looking for an Intermediate Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to support and manage BI and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

  • Developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.
  • Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.
  • Supporting Senior BI developers and Business analysts.

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Build and deploy BI solutions
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Create tools to store data
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Requirements

Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball

Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI

Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience

Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator

Proven experience as a BI Developer

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Familiarity with BI technologies

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

