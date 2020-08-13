Microsoft BI Developer

6 month contract (initially)
Microsoft Intermediate BI Developer
Job Responsibilities:
We are looking for an Intermediate Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to support and manage BI and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.
- Developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.
- Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.
- Supporting Senior BI developers and Business analysts.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
Requirements
Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball
Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI
Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience
Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator
Proven experience as a BI Developer
In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework
Familiarity with BI technologies
Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative