Microsoft BI Developer

6 month contract (initially)

Microsoft Intermediate BI Developer

Job Responsibilities:

We are looking for an Intermediate Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to support and manage BI and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions.

Crafting and executing queries upon request for data.

Supporting Senior BI developers and Business analysts.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Requirements

Required: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball

Optional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BI

Nice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud Experience

Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator

Proven experience as a BI Developer

In-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL framework

Familiarity with BI technologies

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Learn more/Apply for this position