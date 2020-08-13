Price & Promo (Trade) Analyst

Price & Promo (Trade) Analyst – 10 Months Contract

Main Purpose

To support the Price & Promo team with the administration, analysis and engagement required for the following key programme tasks:

– Base price to market study

– Role & price tier assignments

– Basket tracking

– Price Reporting

– Ad Hoc reporting

Key Responsibilities

– Regular updating and reviewing, for accuracy, of the Pricing Model (Excel based), with WW Regular & Promo Prices as well as competitor Prices for the current week

– Engage with the commercial teams to map their items correctly to a comparative competitor product using the website(s) as reference

– Check for any inconsistencies with pricing (de-catalogued items) or significant shifts by sku

– Liaise with Nielsen on missing skus/incorrect pricing/promo info

– Analyse the results by category & add insights & commentary with a focus on changes in regular pricing, promotional prices, trends, discounts, etc.

– Publish Pricing report to the business (PDF reports as required)

– Regular meetings/engagements with teams (to review results/address pricing concerns/promotions/pricing hierarchies/product roles/price tiering)

– Market Place awareness – ensuring up to date with new items/new ranges in WW & in competitors

– Support the category teams with role and price tier assignments

– Produce heat maps to highlight areas of concern with regards to price

– Support the basket tracking process

– Delivery of Foods reporting around price, ensuring accurate reports are managed, as well as insights derived

– Evaluate Market and competitor trade activity across industry

– Problem solving, using scenario-based analytics

Key Competencies

– Relevant commercial diploma/degree or equivalent (BComm, BEcon)

– Min of 5 years working experience, 3+ years’ experience in analytics

– Retail/FMCG experience beneficial

– Advanced Excel skills

– Attention to detail

– Self-starter that is driven to deliver, can work independently and inter-dependently

– Strong inter-personal skills and can interact at senior level

– Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

– Team player, integrator and collaborator

– Commitment to high performance

– Maintain and develop strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders

– Demonstrates the Woolies values

– Specific experience in trade analytics is compulsory

– Financial and commercial mind-set

– Strong analytical ability

– Ability to translate analytics into actionable and clear recommendations

– Qlikview/Qliksense experience beneficial

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

