Price & Promo (Trade) Analyst – 10 Months Contract
Main Purpose
To support the Price & Promo team with the administration, analysis and engagement required for the following key programme tasks:
– Base price to market study
– Role & price tier assignments
– Basket tracking
– Price Reporting
– Ad Hoc reporting
Key Responsibilities
– Regular updating and reviewing, for accuracy, of the Pricing Model (Excel based), with WW Regular & Promo Prices as well as competitor Prices for the current week
– Engage with the commercial teams to map their items correctly to a comparative competitor product using the website(s) as reference
– Check for any inconsistencies with pricing (de-catalogued items) or significant shifts by sku
– Liaise with Nielsen on missing skus/incorrect pricing/promo info
– Analyse the results by category & add insights & commentary with a focus on changes in regular pricing, promotional prices, trends, discounts, etc.
– Publish Pricing report to the business (PDF reports as required)
– Regular meetings/engagements with teams (to review results/address pricing concerns/promotions/pricing hierarchies/product roles/price tiering)
– Market Place awareness – ensuring up to date with new items/new ranges in WW & in competitors
– Support the category teams with role and price tier assignments
– Produce heat maps to highlight areas of concern with regards to price
– Support the basket tracking process
– Delivery of Foods reporting around price, ensuring accurate reports are managed, as well as insights derived
– Evaluate Market and competitor trade activity across industry
– Problem solving, using scenario-based analytics
Key Competencies
– Relevant commercial diploma/degree or equivalent (BComm, BEcon)
– Min of 5 years working experience, 3+ years’ experience in analytics
– Retail/FMCG experience beneficial
– Advanced Excel skills
– Attention to detail
– Self-starter that is driven to deliver, can work independently and inter-dependently
– Strong inter-personal skills and can interact at senior level
– Strong communication skills (verbal and written)
– Team player, integrator and collaborator
– Commitment to high performance
– Maintain and develop strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders
– Demonstrates the Woolies values
– Specific experience in trade analytics is compulsory
– Financial and commercial mind-set
– Strong analytical ability
– Ability to translate analytics into actionable and clear recommendations
– Qlikview/Qliksense experience beneficial
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”