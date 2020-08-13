Senior Business Analyst

Our Client based in Stellenbosch is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team on a 12 month contract.Perform in-depth business analysis of business requirements and production of business and systems specifications to deliver on strategic and tactical projects. The Business Analyst will work across various phases of the project lifecycle, producing Functional Specifications, concerned with feasibility, business and technical impact, as well as contributing content for business cases. Working extensively in groups and teams, facilitating and leading workshops, proactive problem solving, interacting with business and technical roles, using other specialists as necessary. The BA will also contribute and partake in the long term architectural planning and executionPrinciple responsibilitiesElicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task and workflow analysis;

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs;

Proactively communicate and collaborate with internal customers to analyse information needs and functional requirements and deliver the following artefact’s as needed: (Functional requirements (Business Requirements Document), iii Use Cases, GUI, Screen and Interface designs, relevant UML diagrams);

Utilise experience in using enterprise-wide requirements definition and management systems and methodologies required;

Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously;

Work independently with users to define concepts and under direction of project managers;

Drive and challenge business units on their assumptions of how they will successfully execute their plans;

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers and subject matter experts;

Working closely with the architecture team, serve as the conduit between the customer community and the software development team through which requirements flow;

Develop requirements specifications according to standard templates, using natural language;

Collaborate with architects, developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs;

Liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams;

Actively partake in and contribute towards the longer term architectural and system roadmap, ensure changes introduced hold true to the roadmap;

Contribute towards the constant improvement of the delivery stream, quality of output and methods of working (SDLC);

Build strong relationships with all stakeholders;

Assist with the mentorship of more junior members of the team;

Assist with building and developing the Business Analyst model in South Africa;

Work with project managers to build accurate project plans and schedules, and then deliver as required;

Work on a range of projects from smaller, enhancement projects to larger, long term strategic projects.

Required key skills (functional / technical)

Demonstrate experience utilising a wide range of technologies

Demonstrated experience writing and reviewing business, user and non-functional/system level requirements

Comfortable dealing with difficult stakeholders and opinionated developers and architects during JAD sessions and during the development lifecycle

Understand development (SDLC) – good understanding of the process

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to work with virtual and geographically dispersed teams to develop software

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail

Ideally demonstrate an entrepreneurial, self-motivated inclination, willing to challenge the status-quo

Required qualifications/experience

Degree

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Functional analytical roles

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

