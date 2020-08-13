Senior Java Developer

Our Client based in Stellenbosch is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team on a 12 month contract.To research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and designs, develops, tests and maintains software solutions.Constructs and implements software platforms at Application and enterprise sub-system level and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level. Object-orientated as well as functional programming mindset and will generally be proficient in two or more programming languages and adheres and works with the tech lead to develop and evolve standards within the team. Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications. Participates in JAD sessions. Designs, codes, and tests and debugs programs according to program specifications. Produces technical and user documentation. May have responsibility for supervision and mentoring of trainee and more junior Programmers. Has responsibility for quality code walk-through. Understands working as part of a project team.Principle responsibilities

Responsible for the delivery of solution, by way of code that addresses the stated requirement and adheres to structural and performance standards.

Responsible for the support of deployed applications, as they manifest in the Production environment.

Responsible for effective task management within the auspices of defined objectives and according to management reporting line.

Responsible for effective communication within the auspices of defined objectives and according to management reporting line.

Responsible for the adherence to, and maintenance of, SDLC policy and process.

Modular responsibility for the identification and generation of recommendation where personal development is indicated or desired.

Modular responsibility for the identification and generation of recommendation where rationalization or enhancement will provide benefit to the local unit.

Modular responsibility to the technical development of junior programming resources

Technical

You have experience working in Java (most recently Java 8).

Understanding of JMX Metrics for deep dive fault finding

You have experience working with front-end technologies such as HTML5, Typescript, JavaScript, CSS, Node.js and Vue.js

Oracle, PostgreSql and other relational databases (experience in non-relational databases will be advantages)

Experience in CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines, etc.

Proficient in source control tools

Proficient in task management tools such as Jira

Experience with containerisation (Docker)

Experience with Linux (SSH, monitoring logs, etc)

Experience in ElasticSearch, Logstash, Kibana advantageous

Experience in cloud technologies advantageous

Experience in monitoring services.(Grafana, Zabbix, Prometheus advantageous, Loggly, Azure Monitoring services)

Experience in system debugging

Required qualifications/experience

Degree or Diploma in Software Development or Computer Science

5+ Years Software Development/Programming Experience

Significant experience could replace the need for formal education.

Mentoring software developers

Experience in SDLC

Experience in Jira and Confluence or other ticketing system

Experience in Database Design

Experience in the Financial Sector would be advantageous

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

