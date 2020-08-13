SQL Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities:

– Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports

– Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation

– Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

– Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

– Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model

– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

– Debugging of programs

– Deployment planning and execution

– Updates of data model / design documentation

– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Requirements:

– Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

– Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial

– Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

– Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

– Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

– Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

– Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

– Strong analytical and numerical ability

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality assurance orientation

– Knowledge seeking / continuous learning

– Building and maintaining relationships

– Adaptability

– Strong teamwork orientation

– Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

– Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

– Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development

– Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)

