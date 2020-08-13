My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
Responsibilities:
– Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analysed and included in relevant database objects and reports
– Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
– Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
– Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
– Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyse data that is relevant to the company’s business model
– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
– Debugging of programs
– Deployment planning and execution
– Updates of data model / design documentation
– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
Requirements:
– Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
– Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
– Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
– Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
– Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
– Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
– Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
– Strong analytical and numerical ability
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
– Action / results orientation
– Quality assurance orientation
– Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
– Building and maintaining relationships
– Adaptability
– Strong teamwork orientation
– Strong communication skills
Qualifications:
– Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience:
– Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development
– Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)