Systems Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Main purpose of job:

– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

– Test interface to other systems

– Debugging of programs

– Test support

– Deployment planning and execution

– Updates of data model/design documentation

– Problem solving, root cause analysis

– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

– Correct errors/bugs in production

– Working with business and project team to deliver:

– Application solutions that meet business requirements

– Analysis and technical specifications to direct technical development teams

– Defining and implementing standards and best practice

– Direct the technical delivery team to ensure the successful throughout the SDLC

Knowledge:

– Understanding the SDLC Methodology

– Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

– Basic understanding of UML (Class Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

– Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

– Impact Analysis Techniques

– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

– Coaching/Mentoring Techniques

Skills/Competencies:

– Strong analytical and numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

– Actions / results orientation

– Quality Assurance orientation

– Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

– Building and Maintaining relationships

– Adaptability

– Strong teamwork orientation

– Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

– Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

– Minimum of 10 years’ experience within complex delivery environments

– Proven record of exceptional work performance

– Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

