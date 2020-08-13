My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Main purpose of job:
– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
– Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
– Test interface to other systems
– Debugging of programs
– Test support
– Deployment planning and execution
– Updates of data model/design documentation
– Problem solving, root cause analysis
– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
– Correct errors/bugs in production
– Working with business and project team to deliver:
– Application solutions that meet business requirements
– Analysis and technical specifications to direct technical development teams
– Defining and implementing standards and best practice
– Direct the technical delivery team to ensure the successful throughout the SDLC
Knowledge:
– Understanding the SDLC Methodology
– Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
– Basic understanding of UML (Class Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
– Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
– Impact Analysis Techniques
– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
– Coaching/Mentoring Techniques
Skills/Competencies:
– Strong analytical and numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
– Actions / results orientation
– Quality Assurance orientation
– Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning
– Building and Maintaining relationships
– Adaptability
– Strong teamwork orientation
– Strong communication skills
Qualifications:
– Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience:
– Minimum of 10 years’ experience within complex delivery environments
– Proven record of exceptional work performance
– Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation