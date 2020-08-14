BI SQL Developer

We are looking for an experienced BI/ MS SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team. This will be an initial contract position. Have a look below, and if it makes you go, ‘hmmm’, please get in contact: (email address)

Further details and requirements:

Location: Cape Town

Level: High intermediate – Senior

Qualification: Relevant IT Qualification

Contract position

– Advanced SQL Server skills (ideally up to SQL Server 2016/2017)

– SSIS and SSRS experience

– Microsoft BI tools

– ETL, Data modelling and metadata/data management knowledge/ experience

– Data Warehousing knowledge/ experience

– Understanding of BI solutions: operational and Analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures

– Cognos, QlickView, Tableau experience – advantageous

– PowerBI, DAX – advantageous

