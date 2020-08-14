BI SQL Developer

We are looking for an experienced BI/ MS SQL Developer to join our Cape Town based team. This will be an initial contract position. Have a look below, and if it makes you go, ‘hmmm’, please get in contact: (email address)
Further details and requirements:
Location: Cape Town
Level: High intermediate – Senior
Qualification: Relevant IT Qualification
Contract position
– Advanced SQL Server skills (ideally up to SQL Server 2016/2017)
– SSIS and SSRS experience
– Microsoft BI tools
– ETL, Data modelling and metadata/data management knowledge/ experience
– Data Warehousing knowledge/ experience
– Understanding of BI solutions: operational and Analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures
– Cognos, QlickView, Tableau experience – advantageous
– PowerBI, DAX – advantageous