Business Analyst SAP HR

Aug 14, 2020

Position Purpose:Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.Position Purpose:Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.Qualifications

  • 3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)
  • 2 Year FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • 3- 5 years SAP HR experience
  • 3 -5 years Retail Industry experience
  • 2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous
  • 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Job objectives:To understand the current business environment:

  • Analyse and understand the current business environment
  • Analyse and understand the current business strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements:

  • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
  • Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Knowledge & Skills:

  • 3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes
  • Aris Modelling
  • Business Analysis
  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

