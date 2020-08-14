Business Analyst SAP HR

Position Purpose:Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.Qualifications

3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)

2 Year FTI Diploma

Experience:

3- 5 years SAP HR experience

3 -5 years Retail Industry experience

2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous

2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Job objectives:To understand the current business environment:

Analyse and understand the current business environment

Analyse and understand the current business strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements:

Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Knowledge & Skills:

3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes

Aris Modelling

Business Analysis

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

