Business Analyst SAP HR

Position Purpose:Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.Qualifications
- 3 Year Degree/Diploma (preferably in Information Technology)
- 2 Year FTI Diploma
Experience:
- 3- 5 years SAP HR experience
- 3 -5 years Retail Industry experience
- 2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous
- 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous
Job objectives:To understand the current business environment:
- Analyse and understand the current business environment
- Analyse and understand the current business strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
To identify and understand business requirements:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
Knowledge & Skills:
- 3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes
- Aris Modelling
- Business Analysis
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.