C# Developer

Aug 14, 2020

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse, design and develop complex systems

  • Understand system functionality

  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems

  • Construct and implement programs

  • Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications

  • Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training

  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

  • Be responsible for quality code walk through

  • Work as part of a team

 Key Competencies and Qualifications:

  • Strong problem solving skills

  • Excellent communication skills

  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

  • Ability to work within a team

  • Effective planning and organizational skills

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Deadline driven

  • 2-3 years experience in Microsoft SQL server

  • 2-3 years experience in Microsoft C#

 Experience in the following technologies:

  • ASP.Net

  • Web services / WCF

  • Windows Forms / WPF

  • Windows Mobile Development

  • Rest APIs

  • MVC

  • HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap

  • Javascript / JQuery

Learn more/Apply for this position