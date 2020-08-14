C# Developer

Responsibilities:

Analyse, design and develop complex systems

Understand system functionality

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems

Construct and implement programs

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specifications

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Be responsible for quality code walk through

Work as part of a team

Key Competencies and Qualifications:

Strong problem solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

2-3 years experience in Microsoft SQL server

2-3 years experience in Microsoft C#

Experience in the following technologies:

ASP.Net

Web services / WCF

Windows Forms / WPF

Windows Mobile Development

Rest APIs

MVC

HTML / HTML 5 / Bootstrap

Javascript / JQuery

