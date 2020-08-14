ENVIRONMENT: A small growing PropTech company in Westlake seeks a forward-thinking Mid Java Developer who values authenticity and ownership to join its team. Their architecture is cloud based with some microservices, event-based systems and Java (JEE) applications (some major refactoring needed). You will need 2+ years’ experience with Must-Haves tech skills including Java, JEE, JSP, SQL, REST, HTML and JavaScript. You’ll be working on features and bug fixes on one of the pivotal applications – some of the tech is old (10 years and still using JSPs), but a road map is in place to change that, which is why they need you. REQUIREMENTS: Essential – Java, JEE, JSP, JPA, SQL, REST, HTML, JavaScript Secondary – Kotlin, Gradle, Linux, Angular While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.