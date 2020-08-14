ENVIRONMENT: An online & on-demand Software Service Provider seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking Mid – Senior PHP Developer to join its team. Your role will include building and maintaining back-end systems, system analysis & design and assisting with code changes to external APIs. You will require 2+ years’ PHP development having worked with at least 1 PHP framework, understand MVC Architecture & tech skills including MySQL, HTML5, CSS, jQuery, AJAX, REST API & Git/SVN. Any experience with the Yii Framework, Kendo UI and ReactJS will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Assist with building and maintaining back-end systems.

Test the systems including the mobile app which integrates with the back end API’s.

Assist with code changes to external API’s.

Systems analysis and design.

Software support when required.

Work with team to ensure they optimise and build scalable software solutions. REQUIREMENTS: 2 Years+ working in PHP development having worked with at least 1 PHP framework.

MySQL and any other relevant database exposure.

Understanding of MVC Architecture.

HTML5, CSS.

jQuery / JavaScript.

AJAX / Dynamic Web content.

REST API / Web Services

Experience with Source control systems like Git or SVN. Advantageous – Yii Framework experience.

Kendo UI.

ReactJS.