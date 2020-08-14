Node.js Developer

What are we looking for? We’re looking for a Developer who can hit the ground running in assisting us with some really great projects. If you are someone who:
- Can take ideas from conception to implementation
- Enjoys complex projects that include newer technology
- Constantly looking for newer and better ways to work
- Get things done on time without a diva attitude
- We can work with and shares the same vision and mission as we do
- Be able to comment and give input on coding standards and best practices
- Be able to contribute in all areas of the SDLC (Requirement gathering, planning, development, testing, implementation, and post-go-live support) – Not just a “programmer/coder”
Their Tech Stack includes (but not limited to)
- js/Nuxt.js
- js
- NestJS
- GraphQL
- Typescript
- Docker and Kubernetes
- .NET Core / C#
- PHP 7.3+
What will you be required to do?
- Create Vue.js applications, pages and components
- Create GraphQL queries and mutations using Node.js (NestJs & Typescript)
- Create .NET Core APIs and Razor Pages
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Bug fixing and improving application performance
- Attend daily stand-up, sprint kick-off and retrospectives with an Agile/SCRUM environment
- Produce quality code
- Be responsible and accountable for the delivery of work that you have committed to
- Continuously improving your knowledge, at work and at home
- Break down user stories into tasks and estimations
- Work in a peer code-reviewed environment. You review my code, I review yours
- Become a tech evangelist for systems that make you happy. We value ownership of your own destiny, and we want to spread the knowledge
What skills/knowledge and experience will impress us?
- Substantial work experience in modern front end Javascript frameworks (Vue.js, React, Angular
- Impressive experience and knowledge in JavaScript, HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or compiled CSS)
- Hands-on experience with unit-tests
- Good SQL database experience
- Solid understanding of git and how to use it in your daily workflow
- CI/CD experience
- Experience in Kubernetes and Infrastructure as Code e.g. Terraform
What can you expect working at Realm Digital?
- Competitive salary
- Remote work
- Flexible hours
- A flat organisational structure with a focus on teamwork and continuous learning
- A fast-paced and challenging environment that will keep you on your toes
- An environment where your input and ideas matter
- Monthly team events