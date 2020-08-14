Node.js Developer

What are we looking for? We’re looking for a Developer who can hit the ground running in assisting us with some really great projects. If you are someone who:

Can take ideas from conception to implementation

Enjoys complex projects that include newer technology

Constantly looking for newer and better ways to work

Get things done on time without a diva attitude

We can work with and shares the same vision and mission as we do

Be able to comment and give input on coding standards and best practices

Be able to contribute in all areas of the SDLC (Requirement gathering, planning, development, testing, implementation, and post-go-live support) – Not just a “programmer/coder”

Their Tech Stack includes (but not limited to)

js/Nuxt.js

js

NestJS

GraphQL

Typescript

Docker and Kubernetes

.NET Core / C#

PHP 7.3+

What will you be required to do?

Create Vue.js applications, pages and components

Create GraphQL queries and mutations using Node.js (NestJs & Typescript)

Create .NET Core APIs and Razor Pages

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Bug fixing and improving application performance

Attend daily stand-up, sprint kick-off and retrospectives with an Agile/SCRUM environment

Produce quality code

Be responsible and accountable for the delivery of work that you have committed to

Continuously improving your knowledge, at work and at home

Break down user stories into tasks and estimations

Work in a peer code-reviewed environment. You review my code, I review yours

Become a tech evangelist for systems that make you happy. We value ownership of your own destiny, and we want to spread the knowledge

What skills/knowledge and experience will impress us?

Substantial work experience in modern front end Javascript frameworks (Vue.js, React, Angular

Impressive experience and knowledge in JavaScript, HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or compiled CSS)

Hands-on experience with unit-tests

Good SQL database experience

Solid understanding of git and how to use it in your daily workflow

CI/CD experience

Experience in Kubernetes and Infrastructure as Code e.g. Terraform

What can you expect working at Realm Digital?

Competitive salary

Remote work

Flexible hours

A flat organisational structure with a focus on teamwork and continuous learning

A fast-paced and challenging environment that will keep you on your toes

An environment where your input and ideas matter

Monthly team events

Learn more/Apply for this position