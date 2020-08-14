Node.js Developer

What are we looking for? We’re looking for a Developer who can hit the ground running in assisting us with some really great projects. If you are someone who:

  • Can take ideas from conception to implementation

  • Enjoys complex projects that include newer technology

  • Constantly looking for newer and better ways to work

  • Get things done on time without a diva attitude

  • We can work with and shares the same vision and mission as we do

  • Be able to comment and give input on coding standards and best practices

  • Be able to contribute in all areas of the SDLC (Requirement gathering, planning, development, testing, implementation, and post-go-live support) – Not just a “programmer/coder”

 Their Tech Stack includes (but not limited to)

  • js/Nuxt.js

  • js

  • NestJS

  • GraphQL

  • Typescript

  • Docker and Kubernetes

  • .NET Core / C#

  • PHP 7.3+

  What will you be required to do?

  • Create Vue.js applications, pages and components

  • Create GraphQL queries and mutations using Node.js (NestJs & Typescript)

  • Create .NET Core APIs and Razor Pages

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

  • Bug fixing and improving application performance

  • Attend daily stand-up, sprint kick-off and retrospectives with an Agile/SCRUM environment

  • Produce quality code

  • Be responsible and accountable for the delivery of work that you have committed to

  • Continuously improving your knowledge, at work and at home

  • Break down user stories into tasks and estimations

  • Work in a peer code-reviewed environment. You review my code, I review yours

  • Become a tech evangelist for systems that make you happy. We value ownership of your own destiny, and we want to spread the knowledge

 What skills/knowledge and experience will impress us?

  • Substantial work experience in modern front end Javascript frameworks (Vue.js, React, Angular

  • Impressive experience and knowledge in JavaScript, HTML and CSS (Standard LESS, SCSS or compiled CSS)

  • Hands-on experience with unit-tests

  • Good SQL database experience

  • Solid understanding of git and how to use it in your daily workflow

  • CI/CD experience

  • Experience in Kubernetes and Infrastructure as Code e.g. Terraform

 What can you expect working at Realm Digital?

  • Competitive salary

  • Remote work

  • Flexible hours

  • A flat organisational structure with a focus on teamwork and continuous learning

  • A fast-paced and challenging environment that will keep you on your toes

  • An environment where your input and ideas matter

  • Monthly team events

Learn more/Apply for this position