Scrum Master

Purpose Statement

Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate effectively within the bank by: Ensuring the optimal use/application of Agile/Scrum practices and tools, and Driving the continuous improvement and scrum maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)



Experience

At lease 3 years’ experoence as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles: Project / Programme Management Business Analyst Architect Software Development Tester Product Owner

Proven experience in the appliction one of more of the following: Scrum principles, practices and theory Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD;TDD;Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing) Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)



Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of: Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.) Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.) Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders

Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Working with People_Sharing Information

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Working with People_Resolving Conflict

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Working with People_Adapting to Others

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Adapting and Responding to Change

Persuading and Influencing

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Working with People_Teaching

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness

Relating and Networking

Working with People_Attentive Listening

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Ahraas Ebrahim

