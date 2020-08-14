Senior Business Analyst

Job purpose:Our client is currently seeking to recruit aSenior Business Analyst (Contract).Requirements:

Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task and workflow analysis;

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs;

Proactively communicate and collaborate with internal customers to analyses information needs and functional requirements and deliver the following artefact’s as needed: (Functional requirements (Business Requirements Document), iii Use Cases, GUI, Screen and Interface designs, relevant UML diagrams);

Utilize experience in using enterprise-wide requirements definition and management systems and methodologies required;

Successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously;

Work independently with users to define concepts and under direction of project managers;

Drive and challenge business units on their assumptions of how they will successfully execute their plans;

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers and subject matter experts;

Working closely with the architecture team, serve as the conduit between the customer community and the software development team through which requirements flow;

Develop requirements specifications according to standard templates, using natural language;

Collaborate with architects, developers and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyses trade-offs between usability and performance needs;

Liaison between the business units, technology teams and support teams;

Actively partake in and contribute towards the longer term architectural and system roadmap, ensure changes introduced hold true to the roadmap;

Contribute towards the constant improvement of the delivery stream, quality of output and methods of working (SDLC);

Key skills:

Demonstrate experience utilizing a wide range of technologies

Demonstrated experience writing and reviewing business, user and non-functional/system level requirements

Comfortable dealing with difficult stakeholders and opinionated developers and architects during JAD sessions and during the development lifecycle

Understand development (SDLC) – good understanding of the process

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to work with virtual and geographically dispersed teams to develop software

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail

Ideally demonstrate an entrepreneurial, self-motivated inclination, willing to challenge the status-quo

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Functional analytical roles

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position