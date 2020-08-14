ENVIRONMENT: A small, growing online agency based in Cape Town is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to join its team. Matric with Pure Maths as a subject in Matric plus relevant Diploma or tertiary qualification (completed) including PHP development experience using Zend, Laravel or similar PHP frameworks, knowledge in Object Oriented PHP, Object Oriented Design and Design Patterns and ability to Create HTML mark-up from a supplied PSD file are requirements. DUTIES: Initially, you’ll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using Bootstrap) to get you started but; you will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a MVC framework, specifically Laravel. Key Performance Areas: Web (HTML, CSS) Programming: Creation of HTML, CSS of a web interface design.

Development / maintenance using PHP / MySQL. REQUIREMENTS: Essential: Matric.

Pure Maths as subject in Matric.

Relevant Diploma or tertiary qualification (completed).

PHP development experience using Zend, Laravel or similar PHP frameworks.

Knowledge in Object Oriented PHP, Object Oriented Design and Design Patterns.

Create HTML mark-up from a supplied PSD file. Preferred: Experience in system and web development.

Experience in developing in HTML / JavaScript / CSS / PHP / MySQL. ATTRIBUTES: Self-motivated.

Enthusiastic and passionate about development.

Proactive.

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

