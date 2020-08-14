Senior SQL DBA

Our client is an international organisation with an office based in Cape Town! They are continuously looking to expand their teams and you will have the opportunity to develop your skills and use the latest technologies on a variety of projects!

Role & Responsibilities

Maintain systems

Backups & Trouble shooting

SQL Development

Updates and Applications

Skills & Qualifications

MS SQL

T-SQL

Strong DBA Experience

Benefits

15 days leave

Work with cutting edge technologies

Medical

Pension

Work from home

Flexible hours

To find out more about this opportunity, contact me directly on (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position