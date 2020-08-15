DBA (SQL)
A brand-new opportunity to join an international, well-established software development company on a permanent basis has become available. You’ll be joining a high-performing team of DBAs who work closely with the software development- and QA teams to ensure that the MS SQL Server environments remain configured, responsive and highly available.
Required experience
– 8 years SQL DBA experience
– SQL Server (contact number) experience with database administration, installation and troubleshooting issues
– T-SQL Scripting experience
– Database Security
– Have in depth SQL internal knowledge
– Backup and recovery experience
– Replication experience
– Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures
– Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm
– Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision
Perks and benefits
Discussed at request.