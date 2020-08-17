Java Developer

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join us! You will have the opportunity to develop cutting edge digital applications using the latest technologies (AWS cloud, docker, Kubernetes, microservices, NoSQL)Responsibilities:

Work within an Agile Scrum environment to develop java code

Interpret requirements/stories and implement well-written java code withminimalsupervision

Participate in all Scrum ceremonies

To be part of a diverse team of professionals

Skills required:

Experience building back-end or full-stack java applications

Proficiency in Java 8, Kotlin experience advantageous

Strong grasp of OO design patterns and fundamental data structures

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

A reasonable grasp of application architecture

Strong grasp of Spring or J2EE APIs

Experience with RESTful or SOAP APIs

Automated testing and code quality skills

Experience with relational and NoSQL databases

Basic networking knowledge

Ability to create and interpret technical diagrams, e.g. sequence or class diagrams

LOCATION: Cape Town

