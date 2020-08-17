We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join us! You will have the opportunity to develop cutting edge digital applications using the latest technologies (AWS cloud, docker, Kubernetes, microservices, NoSQL)Responsibilities:
- Work within an Agile Scrum environment to develop java code
- Interpret requirements/stories and implement well-written java code withminimalsupervision
- Participate in all Scrum ceremonies
- To be part of a diverse team of professionals
Skills required:
- Experience building back-end or full-stack java applications
- Proficiency in Java 8, Kotlin experience advantageous
- Strong grasp of OO design patterns and fundamental data structures
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- A reasonable grasp of application architecture
- Strong grasp of Spring or J2EE APIs
- Experience with RESTful or SOAP APIs
- Automated testing and code quality skills
- Experience with relational and NoSQL databases
- Basic networking knowledge
- Ability to create and interpret technical diagrams, e.g. sequence or class diagrams
LOCATION: Cape Town