Java Developer

Aug 17, 2020

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join us! You will have the opportunity to develop cutting edge digital applications using the latest technologies (AWS cloud, docker, Kubernetes, microservices, NoSQL)Responsibilities:

  • Work within an Agile Scrum environment to develop java code
  • Interpret requirements/stories and implement well-written java code withminimalsupervision
  • Participate in all Scrum ceremonies
  • To be part of a diverse team of professionals

Skills required:

  • Experience building back-end or full-stack java applications
  • Proficiency in Java 8, Kotlin experience advantageous
  • Strong grasp of OO design patterns and fundamental data structures
  • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • A reasonable grasp of application architecture
  • Strong grasp of Spring or J2EE APIs
  • Experience with RESTful or SOAP APIs
  • Automated testing and code quality skills
  • Experience with relational and NoSQL databases
  • Basic networking knowledge
  • Ability to create and interpret technical diagrams, e.g. sequence or class diagrams

LOCATION: Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position