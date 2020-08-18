Desktop Engineer (Western Cape)

The Role:
Essential functions:
- Re-open tickets- To limit the number of tickets re-opened through: failure to follow processes, procedure, work instructions or unsatisfactory work rendered to the customer.
- Client Satisfaction- To achieve a minimum score of 98% on the client satisfaction survey through continuous client delight and exceeding the expectations customers.
- Meet SLA Requirements: To accurately resolve identified incidents and request and to meet average contractual SLA requirements (>96%)
- Productive Call Rate: To achieve a minimum of 5 tickets a day (Business hours). This excludes Re-occurring tasks and maintenance checks.
- Productive Ticket Rate: To ensure that minimum number of tickets set, is achieved, per day.
- Productivity Recurring Ticket (RT) Rate: To ensure that all recurring tickets (RT) logged are complete, per day, by the individual.
- Age Analysis and Quality Assurance: Ensure that tickets older than 10 days?? open are being updated as per processes, procedures and work instructions; feedback to all stakeholders is done regularly; tickets are escalated if needed; and to ensure that all tickets are to be regularly updated accurately with relevant details and feedback given to the customer.
Skills and Experience:
Qualification Essential Competency:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- MCSE or MCPT or equivalent certification / Diploma
Experience required:
- 3-5 years practical in-service delivery; End User Support; generalist
- Basic server and network troubleshooting experience (advantage)
- Good communication skills and fluent in English
- Works well in a team or self sufficient