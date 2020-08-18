Desktop Engineer (Western Cape)

Aug 18, 2020

The Role:

Essential functions:

  • Re-open tickets- To limit the number of tickets re-opened through: failure to follow processes, procedure, work instructions or unsatisfactory work rendered to the customer.
  • Client Satisfaction- To achieve a minimum score of 98% on the client satisfaction survey through continuous client delight and exceeding the expectations customers.
  • Meet SLA Requirements: To accurately resolve identified incidents and request and to meet average contractual SLA requirements (>96%)
  • Productive Call Rate: To achieve a minimum of 5 tickets a day (Business hours). This excludes Re-occurring tasks and maintenance checks.
  • Productive Ticket Rate: To ensure that minimum number of tickets set, is achieved, per day.
  • Productivity Recurring Ticket (RT) Rate: To ensure that all recurring tickets (RT) logged are complete, per day, by the individual.
  • Age Analysis and Quality Assurance: Ensure that tickets older than 10 days?? open are being updated as per processes, procedures and work instructions; feedback to all stakeholders is done regularly; tickets are escalated if needed; and to ensure that all tickets are to be regularly updated accurately with relevant details and feedback given to the customer.

Skills and Experience:

Qualification Essential Competency:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSE or MCPT or equivalent certification / Diploma

Experience required:

  • 3-5 years practical in-service delivery; End User Support; generalist
  • Basic server and network troubleshooting experience (advantage)
  • Good communication skills and fluent in English
  • Works well in a team or self sufficient

Learn more/Apply for this position