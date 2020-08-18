Description
A vacancy for an IT Infrastructure Manager has become available. Duties will include management of all data and node rooms, management of new build ISP installations, managing small teams of camera and cable installation technicians and supporting the IT Manager with the implementation of various tasks throughout the group.If you would like to work in a fast paced environment that chases innovation and strives for excellence, then this is the role for you!Duties for this position include, but are not limited to the following:
- Management of all data rooms and node rooms. This includes the documenting of all equipment in each room and maintenance procedures to ensure that all equipment is correctly maintained and managed to the standard required for a first-tier network provider. Regular reporting on the status of each with the emphasis on ensuring 99,9% uptime in terms of our SLA’a with our clients
- Management of new build ISP installations which includes component procurement, budgeting, programming and sign off of as built drawings
- Liaising with contractors, sub-contractors, service engineers and client reps as required
- Providing time and resource estimations for projects
- Managing small teams of camera and cable installations technicians
- Ensuring that project deadlines are met. Evaluate urgency level, prioritise and execute
- Ensuring the overall success of a project pertaining to its technical components
- Supporting the IT Manager and implementing tasks
- New builds and design, installations and commissioning
- Node room documentation, ensuring they are kept to spec
- Dealing with providers, making sure they are within SLA and what was ordered
- Documenting all areas of work
- Handover documentation
- Telephonic and email support
- Keeping track of outages and responding accordingly
- Open access procedures, dealing with ISP’
Requirements
Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification, i.e. Project Management
- ITIL Certified (advantageous)
- IT Diploma
- CISCO certificate(s)
- Mikrotik qualification beneficial
Experience and knowledge:
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Computer literate (Google Doc, sheets and drawings)
- Knowledge of fibre and ethernet cable networks, POE, and best practices in line with industry standards
- Working knowledge with switches and routers configurations and troubleshooting especially on Mikrotik and Ubiqui hardware
- Background in surveillance and/or Internet Service Providers
- ISP or telecommunications background
- Ensuring the network is well planned, documented, redundant and secure
- Brands such as Juniper, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, HP, Ubiquiti – we are vendor neutral. Routers, switches and why we use them
- New technologies and keeping up to date
- Fibre and ethernet technologies
- Facilities management, stock
- Installation of complex cabinets, node rooms and all networking equipment
- Access control, aircons, fire suppression
Skills and Attributes
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Proven organisational and administration skills
- Able to perform under pressure
- Customer service orientated – ensuring corporate and residential customers are happy
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Project Management skills
- Ability to work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure
- Ability to manage a team
- Able to work well within a team and individually
- Deadline driven
- Results oriented, high energy, self-motivated
- Ability to convey technical knowledge, liaise with providers and deal with issues proactively
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful