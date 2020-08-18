IT Infrastructure Manager

Description

A vacancy for an IT Infrastructure Manager has become available. Duties will include management of all data and node rooms, management of new build ISP installations, managing small teams of camera and cable installation technicians and supporting the IT Manager with the implementation of various tasks throughout the group.If you would like to work in a fast paced environment that chases innovation and strives for excellence, then this is the role for you!Duties for this position include, but are not limited to the following:

Management of all data rooms and node rooms. This includes the documenting of all equipment in each room and maintenance procedures to ensure that all equipment is correctly maintained and managed to the standard required for a first-tier network provider. Regular reporting on the status of each with the emphasis on ensuring 99,9% uptime in terms of our SLA’a with our clients

Management of new build ISP installations which includes component procurement, budgeting, programming and sign off of as built drawings

Liaising with contractors, sub-contractors, service engineers and client reps as required

Providing time and resource estimations for projects

Managing small teams of camera and cable installations technicians

Ensuring that project deadlines are met. Evaluate urgency level, prioritise and execute

Ensuring the overall success of a project pertaining to its technical components

Supporting the IT Manager and implementing tasks

New builds and design, installations and commissioning

Node room documentation, ensuring they are kept to spec

Dealing with providers, making sure they are within SLA and what was ordered

Documenting all areas of work

Handover documentation

Telephonic and email support

Keeping track of outages and responding accordingly

Open access procedures, dealing with ISP’

Requirements

Qualification:

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification, i.e. Project Management

ITIL Certified (advantageous)

IT Diploma

CISCO certificate(s)

Mikrotik qualification beneficial

Experience and knowledge:

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Computer literate (Google Doc, sheets and drawings)

Knowledge of fibre and ethernet cable networks, POE, and best practices in line with industry standards

Working knowledge with switches and routers configurations and troubleshooting especially on Mikrotik and Ubiqui hardware

Background in surveillance and/or Internet Service Providers

ISP or telecommunications background

Ensuring the network is well planned, documented, redundant and secure

Brands such as Juniper, Mikrotik, Cisco, Dell, HP, Ubiquiti – we are vendor neutral. Routers, switches and why we use them

New technologies and keeping up to date

Fibre and ethernet technologies

Facilities management, stock

Installation of complex cabinets, node rooms and all networking equipment

Access control, aircons, fire suppression

Skills and Attributes

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Proven organisational and administration skills

Able to perform under pressure

Customer service orientated – ensuring corporate and residential customers are happy

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Project Management skills

Ability to work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure

Ability to manage a team

Able to work well within a team and individually

Deadline driven

Results oriented, high energy, self-motivated

Ability to convey technical knowledge, liaise with providers and deal with issues proactively

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

