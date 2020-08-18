RPA Analyst Programmer I

Job Advert Summary

The role requires an understanding of business processes and how people manage them. The developer must have the ability to configure automation using RPA software. The role requires a good problem solving skills, aptitude for business analysis and coding (configuration) skills in Blue Prism.

The RPA Developer will be wanting to work within an intelligent, motivated, self driven team with low egos, good communication skills and an effective problem solving approach. You would also be very conscious of the importance of sharing knowledge and building other team members in the process. Team must be able to tune into the needs of clients and their higher objectives to solve problems where not all the information is readily available. You will be responsible designing and also developing the RPA solution as well as monitoring / controlling deployed BOTs.

