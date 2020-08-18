Senior Java Developer

Aug 18, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade 12/Matric/Equivalent as a minimum qualification.
  • A relevant tertiary qualification as a minimum.
  • A relevant Java Certification – essential.
  • Openshift experience – essential.
  • JAVA:
    • 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.
    • Solid (Java) back-end development experience.
    • Containerization understanding and experience essential (Openshift).
    • Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.
    • Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
    • Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
    • Understanding and experience with microservices.
    • Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
    • JBPM experience advantageous.
    • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
    • Experience with Apache Camel.
    • GIT Lab experience.
    • Strong Linux experience advantageous.
  • GENERAL
    • Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.
    • Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
    • Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.
    • 7 Years and more experience in IT industry.

