Senior Java Developer

Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade 12/Matric/Equivalent as a minimum qualification.
- A relevant tertiary qualification as a minimum.
- A relevant Java Certification – essential.
- Openshift experience – essential.
- JAVA:
- 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java.
- Solid (Java) back-end development experience.
- Containerization understanding and experience essential (Openshift).
- Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract lasses, etc.
- Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
- Working knowledge of spring framework, architectural and development best practices (e.g. SOA, dependency injection, ORM, EJB3, JPA etc.) as well as J2EE application server environment will be an added advantage.
- Understanding and experience with microservices.
- Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
- JBPM experience advantageous.
- Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
- Experience with Apache Camel.
- GIT Lab experience.
- Strong Linux experience advantageous.
- GENERAL
- Knowledge and exposure to agile software development would be advantageous.
- Good understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Experience working in the healthcare industry would be advantageous.
- 7 Years and more experience in IT industry.