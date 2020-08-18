Team Lead – Front End Java Development

Purpose of the Position:Responsible for the effective utilisation of development resources to create software artefacts of the appropriate quality to meet timelines as agreed with programme management. Responsible for the management of sound software development practice – standards, processes, discipline. The Team Lead leads a software development team comprising developers with varying levels of experience.Responsibilities/Tasks:

Planning and Design Facilitate technical understanding of new requirements. Coordinate the identification of affected artifacts, including test script changes, deployment scripts changes, DB changes, test tool changes. Estimate development effort with team members. Provide effort and schedule estimations for release planning purposes.

Code Development & Releases Ensure the development environments adhere to applicable standards and processes. Allocate development work to team members with due consideration of skill levels, work preferences and personal development goals. Monitor the progress of the developers in order to meet release commitments. Ensure update to the Dev regression pack takes place. Ensure that Dev and QA regression packs are run on code changes before a release. Ensure tag and release of new code takes place. Ensure documentation is updated and placed under configuration control.

Team Support and Development Facilitate the definition and implementation of discipline/standards in collaboration with the developers and other development Team Leads. Remove impediments and coordinate the solving of technical problems. Provide inputs when required on technology and tool selection. Identify and propose training requirements for the team.

Larger program integration and support Work with other team leads to define, maintain and improve cross-program and cross-discipline processes and standards. Report on team activities and progress against program expectations as per reporting schedule or on request. Represent team interests in program-level decision making. Highlight schedule, technical, resource and other risks as soon as they become known.



Minimum requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Sciences or Engineering

At least 6 years Java development experience, with at least 4 years’ experience as senior Java developer.

Proven experience in the application and continuous improvement of development standards, processes and tools.

Thorough understanding and experience of SDLC processes applicable to large scale software development scenarios.

Specific Skills and Knowledge Requirements

Experience of the following technologies: Angular 5 and newer JavaScript/TypeScript NodeJS HTML5 CSS NGRX Experience with front-end design, architecture and frameworks Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere/IHS – preferable) Integration experience (RESTful services, JSON, SOAP) XML Schema Maven, Jenkins SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2) SOA experience Good communication skills (verbal and written). Good relationship skills. Good conflict management skills.



Personal Profile

Leadership and people management abilities – manage, coordinate, monitor, mentor. Open and approachable, but firm.

Mature technologist and depth of experience to grasp issues quickly and making educated, critical judgment in the absence of complete information.

Multi functional software development skills, lead and participate.

Good planning abilities.

Ability to switch between big picture thinking and discussing/defining details at a deeper technical level.

